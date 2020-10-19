Jacksonville’s best kids attraction: Bay & Bee

The pandemic has made life difficult for many, including Bay & Bee -- your choice for Jacksonville’s best kids attraction -- which has been forced to make adjustments.

Bay & Bee is a Montessori and Waldorf-inspired play space for newborn children to age 4. It combines the need for friendships and learning in a play environment.

A statement on its website reads: “On March 12, 2020, we realized how serious the pandemic was and that our social product was no longer a sustainable option for the greater good. We’ve finally worked out a way to accommodate and combine low-capacity play and at-home play — and we hope you love it as much as we do!”

Under normal circumstances, play options for children include drop-in visits, 6-week small group sessions and unlimited memberships. Those were put on hold, but it also offers at-home activity boxes that are customized with crafts and reusable activities.

Drop-in play and small group sessions were expected to return in October.

In addition to its commitment to education, Bay & Bee is committed to staying clean. It uses Ecovasive cleaning products to disinfect daily and encourages everyone to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands.

Head to its website to learn more about the founders!