Jacksonville’s best happy hour: Bistro Aix

It’s not just a great place to bring a date — Bistro Aix is also your 2020 selection as Jacksonville’s best happy hour.

Located in the heart of the city’s San Marco neighborhood, this bistro’s menu features a variety of French and Mediterranean inspired dishes, plus a selection of cocktails and wines that’ll please even the pickiest palettes.

Happy Hour is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the menu, you’ll find cocktails and wine by the glass for $7, along with a unique blend of affordable appetizers (crab cakes, anyone?) and pizza options.

Check out the Happy Hour menu.

Runners up: Cheers Park Avenue, The Volstead