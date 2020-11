Now in its seventh season, Deck The Chairs is your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!

The nationally recognized event draws thousands of people to the beaches every year. From Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, you can enjoy lights along the Seawalk Pavilion every night!

The highlights? About 40 decorated lifeguard chairs.

We could try to describe it, but taking a look for yourself does it far more justice:

Learn more by clicking here.