Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop: Peterbooke Chocolatier

For the second year in a row, your favorite spot to satisfy a chocolate sweet tooth is none other than Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

Since 1983, it’s been Peterbrooke’s mission to bring the art of European chocolate making to the Jacksonville area.

The best seller? Not surprisingly, the chocolate covered popcorn -- a classic combination of salty and sweet.

Peterbrooke is great for any special occasion. It makes saying “thank you” a whole lot sweeter.

Head to its website for a closer look at the goods!

Runners up: Makenu Chocolate, Sweet Pete’s