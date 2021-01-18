Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Kingsley Jewelry

Looking for a beautiful piece of jewelry to tell that special someone you really care?

Kingsley Jewelry in Orange Park is your choice for the city’s best jewelry store. And that’s timely information with Valentine’s Day just around the corner!

Kingsley Jewelry can customize any piece of jewelry to fit your style and taste, backed with unmatched service and quality.

Purchasing a ring? You can pick a diamond and build your own on the store’s website.

Runners up: Pickett Brothers Jewelers, Midnight Sun Imports