Jacksonville’s best group outing: Flying Hawks Axe Throwing II

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for something new to do with the group? Why not axe throwing?

After all, Flying Hawks Axe Throwing II is your pick for Jacksonville’s best group outing.

Flying Hawks has been around nearly 20 years and does throwing competitions and demonstrations all over the Southeast U.S. Its tomahawk instructors and experts perform at the Scottish Highland games, Celtic festivals and Renaissance fairs.

During its shows, you can learn about the history of the American Tomahawk, and even purchase a professional throwing tomahawk.

Give them a call for more information at 904-831-2105 or head to Flying Hawks’ website.