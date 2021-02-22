Jacksonville’s best Irish pub: Lynch’s Irish Pub

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Your pick for the best Irish pub is a staple of the Jacksonville Beach community that’s been around for years!

Chances are good if you haven’t been, you’ve at least heard of Lynch’s Irish Pub. You might remember in 2016 when the Jacksonville Beach fire marshal ordered the pub to remove years of dollar bills that had been stapled to the walls and ceiling, saying they were a fire hazard.

What did Lynch’s do in return with the more than $12,000? Donated it all to firefighter charities!

The Jax Beach pub isn’t just a great spot for a pint and a bite to eat, but also a great place to make new friends. Chances are, you’ll catch a local band there playing some live music!

