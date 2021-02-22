Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: Clark’s Fish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heading out for dinner with the kiddos? Think about Clark’s Fish Camp, your choice for Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant.

Nestled into the river bank along Julington Creek, Clark’s is a rustic seafood restaurant along the St. Johns River. One reason it’s great for kids? Southern-sized portions.

According to its website, it’s home to the largest public taxidermy collection in the U.S. It was first opened in 1974 by Joan and Jack Peoples and continues to be a truly unique spot to dine.

“Stop in to see our live gator feeding or relax on our deck and catch a glimpse of the manatees that visit our dock year after year while enjoying one of the best seafood dinners you’ll ever have,” the restaurant writes.

Out on the boat? That’s cool! You can dock and dine.

Check out the menu before you make the trip.