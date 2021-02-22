Jacksonville’s best road race: Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gate River Run, an annual 15K running event that attracts both recreational and competitive runners, is your pick for Jacksonville’s best road race.

SPECIAL SECTION: Gate River Run

In a typical year, the race would be followed by a festival in the Jacksonville Fairgrounds where thousands of runners and their family and friends wind down from the race and socialize. In 2021, there will be no post-race festival due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Changes coming to Gate River Run in 2021

Instead of a 15,000-runner field, entries have been capped at 8,000. Those spaces for the race sold out last month. Should the status of the event change due to coronavirus-related issues, the actual race would be canceled and moved to a virtual event.

Ad

Because of the limited number of top-flight races in the country, the elite field is expected to be one of the best in recent history. WJXT News4Jax broadcasts the race every year on Channel 4. This year it will take place March 20.

The course crosses two major bridges along the St. Johns, hints the name!