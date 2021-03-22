Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Donut Shoppe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If not for yourself, do the whole office a favor and on your way in -- grab a box of doughnuts from The Donut Shoppe.

For the second year in a row, it’s your pick for Jacksonville’s best doughnut. It’s possibly one of the best stops you could make during your morning rush!

Take a look at that GLAZE:

And now you’re hungry.

The Donut Shoppe has been open since 1962 and serves 21 different varieties. They open up every day right at 5 a.m. -- bright and early.

With the more than 1,000 positive reviews on Google, there’s every reason to see why The Donut Shoppe is a staple of the Jacksonville community -- and the top pick for JaxBest.

Runners up: 2) Cinotti’s Bakery 3) The Mini Bar