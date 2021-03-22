Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Flounder Pounder

For the second year in a row, you picked the Flounder Pounder as Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament!

The tournament’s main goal is creating awareness about autism, and raising money for the Jacksonville School for Autism.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, 2020 was a record-breaking year for the fishing tournament, which raised over $171,000 for autism awareness and the Jacksonville School for Autism.

The year before that was the previous record-breaker, which brought in more than $145,000!

Mark your calendar now! This year’s tournament is Dec. 4. Head to the Flounder Pounder’s website for more information.

Runners up: 2) El Cheapo Jacksonville 3) Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament