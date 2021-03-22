Jacksonville’s best flea market: Ramona Flea Market

Looking for buried treasure?

For the second year in a row, your choice for Jacksonville’s best flea market its the Romana Flea Market.

Open every Saturday and Sunday, Ramona Flea Market has over 700 vendors selling antiques, crafts and collectables. It’s a great spot to spend a day over your weekend.

Additionally, it’s a great spot for the kids who can enjoy bounce houses, pony rides, face painting and funnel cakes. For the adults, there’s food, cold beer and karaoke!

Head to Ramona Flea Market’s website to learn more!

Runners up: 2) Pecan Park Farmers & Flea Market 3) Avonlea Antiques & Interiors