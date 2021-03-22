Jacksonville’s best gallery: The Art Center Cooperative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Art Center -- your choice for Jacksonville’s best gallery -- was formed to provide the local community with a wealth of art opportunities.

Its mission: “To kindle, support and celebrate the artist, cultural and creative spirit of the community while promoting our member artists’ professional careers through exposures.”

TAC is a nonprofit cooperative of 25 artists. Check out its art gallery at the Regency Square Mall!

Interest in purchasing art from home? There’s also an online gallery.

For more information, head to TAC’s website.

Runner up: Cummer Museum