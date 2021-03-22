Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: Bark on Park

Ready to spoil your closest four-legged friend?

Head to 5 Points in Riverside, which as you know is already a dog-friendly spot, and you’ll find Bark on Park, your choice for Jacksonville’s best pet boarding.

Opened in September 2009, Bark does dog boarding, daycare, grooming and training. You’ll also find a boutique with a wide selection of natural foods, baked goods and some fashionable wares for your pup.

“When I’m not taking care of your pooch, I’m with my husband and our three dogs. Zeus, a great dane, Greg, a chiweenie, and Jameson, a yorkie,” writes the owner, Jamee Yocum. “Dogs are my children. I believe in treating your pets like they’re my kids too!”

Bark also has a second location in Springfield. Head to its website to join the pack!

Runners up: 2) Happy Hound Dog Resort 3) Sunland Acres