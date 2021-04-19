Jacksonville’s best bike shop: Champion Cycling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, you voted Champion Cycling as Jacksonville’s best bike shop!

Since 1979, its strived to be the city’s premier bike shop. In addition to selling mountain bikes, cruisers and road bikes, the staff will also service your bike -- or you can head there for some parts.

Looking for some trails to go ride? They can make some recommendations. Its upcoming event calendar shows weekly rides through Mandarin.

You’ll find a hardworking staff that sells high quality products in three locations -- Arlington, Mandarin and the Beaches. Head to its website for more information!

Runners up: 2) LakeShore Bicycles 3) ZenCog Bicycle Company