Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a repeat winner, and for a good reason! Maple Street Biscuit Company is your vote for Jacksonville’s best biscuit.

Maple Street is comfort food with a modern twist. The biscuits are made fresh daily and throughout the day with artisan flour and real butter.

The real treat is what goes in between that biscuit! The chicken is all-natural and never frozen, the gravies are made from scratch and the jams and jellies are homemade.

With seven locations in the Jacksonville area, chances are good you’ll find one near your house! Head to Maple Street’s website for a closer look at the menu and the locations.

Runners up: 2) Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners 3) Grumpy’s Restaurant