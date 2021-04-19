Jacksonville’s best brunch: Biscottis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Biscottis -- your pick for Jacksonville’s best brunch -- is truly one of those charming spots you’ll love for just about any occasion.

But since we’re talking best brunch, let’s start there. Perhaps you’re in a festive mood? Start with a hand crafted Bloody Mary or a mimosa.

Moving on to the main course, you can’t go wrong with the slow braised corn beef hash, sweet potato pancakes or the crème brûlée French toast! Each are a house favorite.

The restaurant that’s tucked into the Avondale neighborhood has been around since 1993. If dinner is what you’re feeling, specials begin at 5 p.m. -- and happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.!

Take a closer look at the menu and reserve a table by heading to Biscottis website.

Runners up: 2) Culhane’s Irish Pub 3) Jax Beach Brunch Haus