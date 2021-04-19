Jacksonville’s best speakeasy: Ice Plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ssshhh! Keep it quiet. Your choice for Jacksonville’s best speakeasy is Ice Plant in St. Augustine.

Getting a cocktail has never felt so much like a treat -- the drinks at Ice Plant are truly works of art. As written on its website, Ice Plant uses “exceptional local ingredients in precise measurements to create perfect and unique flavor profiles.”

The juices are fresh and house-pressed, and made with a wide assortment of bitters and special syrups. The real secret is in the attention to detail -- Ice Plant uses three types of ice! It’s a nod to the building’s original use.

Speaking of which, the original Ice Plant building dates back all the way to 1927. It even has the original bridge crane on rails, which was used to pick up blocks of ice to be broken down and sold to customers.

The farm to table restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner! Head to the website to take a look at the menu.

Ad

Runners up: 2) The Volstead 3) Grape and Grain Exchange