Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Blue Boy Sandwich Shop

News4Jax staff

Photo: Blue Boy Sandwich Shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Guided by the principle of quality before quantity, Blue Boy Sandwich Shop on Norwood Avenue is your choice for Jacksonville’s best sandwich.

The bread is homemade daily and the fixins are hot off the grill! Need we say more?

For lunch, check out the different options for a cheesesteak, or if you’re really feeling frisky, give the monster burger a shot -- it can feed four people!

One look at the menu and you’re guaranteed to be hungry.

Runners up:

2) Angie’s Subs 3) Firehouse Subs

