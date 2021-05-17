Jacksonville’s best sports team: Jacksonville Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The best sports team in Jacksonville is on the ice! The Jacksonville Icemen, for a second year, is your choice for the city’s best sports team.

The icemen play ice hockey, which adds to the unique sporting events that Jacksonville has to offer.

The players were excited to hit the ice in 2021 after last season’s games were canceled to the pandemic.

The minor league team has been around since the 2017-18 season and plays its home games downtown at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets start at just $10 if you purchase your them in advance.

For tickets, call 904-602-7825 or email tickets@jacksonvilleicemen.com. For all other inquiries, email info@jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Axemen 3) Jacksonville Sharks