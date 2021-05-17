Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Aqua East

You voted, and for the second year in a row, the best surf shop in town is Aqua East Surf Shop!

It’s the one-stop-shop for all of your boarding and summer needs.

Aqua East has been around for decades -- since 1973 to be exact. They offer wetsuits, bathing suits, sandals, sunglasses, accessories, boards and more.

Another perk? Right now the surf shop is accepting phone orders with curbside service.

Head to Aqua East’s website for a closer look.

Runners up:

2) Sunrise Surf Shop 3) Driftwood Surf Shop