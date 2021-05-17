Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Cap’s on the Water

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Fresh seafood and sunset views -- that’s what Cap’s on the Water, the JaxBest choice for waterfront dining, is all about.

The outdoor oyster bar, or sunset bar as some call it, is a highlight of the Cap’s experience. In total, you’ll fine three bars serving award-winning wines, as well as beers and cocktails featuring local spirits.

In addition to the waterfront seating, there’s also indoor seating in an “Old Florida” style pavilion. If it’s chilly out, there are heaters around the tables.

After spending the evening on the deck beneath the trees, you’ll understand why it’s the best spot for waterfront dining. Cap’s is open for lunch on the weekends and serves dinner nightly starting at 4 p.m.

Take a closer look at the menu for the list of spirits and locally-caught seafood!

