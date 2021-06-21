Partly Cloudy icon
77º

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best coffee: Lucky Goat Coffee Co.

News4Jax.com staff

Tags: 
JaxBest
Photo: Lucky Goat Coffee
Photo: Lucky Goat Coffee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lucky Goat Coffee Company is your choice for Jacksonville’s best cup of joe.

Each location has its own district vibe, but you’ll find the same expertly roasted coffee at every spot. The one location here in town is on Beach Boulevard.

When Lucky Goat first opened in 2010, it wanted to provide top-quality beans for other cafes. It became time to expand once people started coming for coffee to brew at home!

Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino or something plain, the staff is happy and eager to make a recommendation!

Head to its website to learn the legend behind how Lucky Goat earned its name...

Runner up: Pura Bean Coffee

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.