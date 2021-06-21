Jacksonville’s best coffee: Lucky Goat Coffee Co.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lucky Goat Coffee Company is your choice for Jacksonville’s best cup of joe.

Each location has its own district vibe, but you’ll find the same expertly roasted coffee at every spot. The one location here in town is on Beach Boulevard.

When Lucky Goat first opened in 2010, it wanted to provide top-quality beans for other cafes. It became time to expand once people started coming for coffee to brew at home!

Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino or something plain, the staff is happy and eager to make a recommendation!

Head to its website to learn the legend behind how Lucky Goat earned its name...

Runner up: Pura Bean Coffee