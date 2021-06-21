Jacksonville’s best surf spot: Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Go south from Fernandina a few miles, and you’ll find Little Talbot Island State Park just off A1A, your choice for Jacksonville’s best surf spot.

When it comes to surfing, Talbot amplifies everything: Size, power and barrel, according to Magic Seaweed.

When guests arrive they will have access to the secluded state park with various sandbars spread out over a mile of beach.

The cost is $5 per vehicle (2-8 people); $4 for a single-occupant vehicle; $2 for pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers, and passengers with the Annual Individual Entrance Pass.

Don’t feel like surfing? Little Talbot Island is also a great spot for kayaking, off-road trails for hiking, biking and equestrians, picnicking, shelling, swimming and sunbathing.

The spot can get pretty crowded so we advise you get there early.

Runner up: St. Augustine Beach Pier