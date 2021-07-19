Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: Boone Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready to play? Boone Park, located in the Avondale area, has been named the JaxBest best family-friendly park.

The park is the perfect location for kids who are ready to play or for a family picnic.

The area is great for walking, and for those looking to get in touch with nature. The south playground at Boone Park features newer equipment. Kids can enjoy climbing through a giant net, slides, swings and more.

Want some fun facts about the park? The city of Jacksonville purchased most of the property from William Elijah Boone and four other owners in 1926. Boone bought and then rebuilt locomotives, which he leased to local industries in North Florida and South Georgia.

In 1937, the “little house” was constructed on the grounds for use by the Girl Scouts, and the first tennis courts were built sometime prior to 1946.

Available Amenities include:

Benches

Bike Racks

Drinking Fountain

Grills

Lighting

Parking

Picnic Shelters

Picnic Tables

Playground

Restrooms

Tennis Trash Barrels

Runners up: 2) Ed Austin Regional Park 3) Alpine Groves Park

Click here for more fun facts and information.