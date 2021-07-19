Jacksonville’s best sports bar to watch the Jaguars: Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant

There is truly something for everyone at Big Dawgs.

Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant is, once again, your pick for the best sports bar in town to watch the Jaguars game!

The eatery has more than 20 TVs for you to watch the big game. It also features video games, pool tables, a jukebox for all ages.

There is indoor and outdoor seating. And we can’t forget about Big Dawgs’ famous trivia night!

The menu consists of juicy burgers, wings, sandwiches, craft beers, wine, and more.

Click here for the location, menu and more.

Runners up: 2) The Brix Taphouse 3) Kickbacks Gastropub