Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Facebook: Jacksonville Farmers Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want some fresh air and fresh produce? We’ve got the perfect spot for you.

According to JaxBest voters, the Jacksonville Farmers Market is the best spot for fresh food, vendors and more.

Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from local small businesses around town.

Shoppers can choose hand-picked produce from each booth and really get to know where each item came from.

According to its website, the Jacksonville Farmers Market is known best for its featured ethnic and imported specialty items that are not only unique but sometimes hard to find.

Runners up:

2) Fernandina Beach Market Place 3) Orange Park Farmers Market

