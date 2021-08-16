Jacksonville’s best kayak & paddle board launch site: Nocatee kayak launch

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The best stress reliever is grabbing your kayak or paddle board and hitting the water!

According to JaxBest voters, Nocatee kayak launch is the perfect outdoor amenity for residents craving adventure.

The launch has on-site parking, which makes it easy to unload and load your boards and ‘yaks.

It’s a great area for beginners and those more experienced. It features incredible views and you can see wildlife along the way.

The launch is located at the base of Nocatee Parkway, west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Runners up

(Tied for 2nd): Big Talbot Island State Park Launch and Wicked Barley Brewing Company Launch