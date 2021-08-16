Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best kayak & paddle board launch site: Nocatee kayak launch

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JaxBest
Photo: Nocatee.com/
Photo: Nocatee.com/

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The best stress reliever is grabbing your kayak or paddle board and hitting the water!

According to JaxBest voters, Nocatee kayak launch is the perfect outdoor amenity for residents craving adventure.

The launch has on-site parking, which makes it easy to unload and load your boards and ‘yaks.

It’s a great area for beginners and those more experienced. It features incredible views and you can see wildlife along the way.

The launch is located at the base of Nocatee Parkway, west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Runners up

(Tied for 2nd): Big Talbot Island State Park Launch and Wicked Barley Brewing Company Launch

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email