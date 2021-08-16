Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant

News4Jax.com staff

Tags: JaxBest
Photo: Safe Harbor Seafood
Photo: Safe Harbor Seafood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking the top honors for your favorite sport for Mayport Shrimp is Safe Harbor Seaford Market and Restaurant.

You know it’s fresh. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!

Like any great seafood restaurant, the atmosphere is casual, and in this case patrons can enjoy breathtaking views of the St. Johns River.

Obviously, we’re talking about the best shrimp here. You decide the best way to have it -- in a basket, on a bed of lettuce or on a roll! (The po’ boy rocks) Don’t forget a touch of the Datil Pepper sauce.

Head to Safe Harbor’s website for a closer look at the menu.

Runners up:

2) Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant 3) The Fish Company

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.