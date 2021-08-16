Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking the top honors for your favorite sport for Mayport Shrimp is Safe Harbor Seaford Market and Restaurant.

You know it’s fresh. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!

Like any great seafood restaurant, the atmosphere is casual, and in this case patrons can enjoy breathtaking views of the St. Johns River.

Obviously, we’re talking about the best shrimp here. You decide the best way to have it -- in a basket, on a bed of lettuce or on a roll! (The po’ boy rocks) Don’t forget a touch of the Datil Pepper sauce.

Head to Safe Harbor’s website for a closer look at the menu.

Runners up:

2) Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant 3) The Fish Company