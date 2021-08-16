Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant: KraVegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice for the Jacksonville-area’s best vegan food is KraVegan -- a place where “food is love.”

LaTasha Kaiser, the owner, has been making food from scratch since she was age 9. Her father taught her how to cook.

“He taught me that food is like colors. You shouldn’t be afraid to play around with flavors,” she explains on her website.

Not long ago, she decided to go vegan and her strategy in the kitchen is still the same. (The food just doesn’t have any meat!)

KraVegan says its menu is a survey of all the things Kaiser likes to eat that were adapted to a vegan diet. Popular items include the meatless ribs, mac-n-cheese and collard greens.

Apart from the food truck, there’s another location you can visit at the Orange Park Mall. Take a closer look at the menu on its website!

Runners up:

2) TeaPosh Naturals Café 3) House of Leaf & Bean