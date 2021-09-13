Jacksonville’s best bait shop: B&M Bait & Tackle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tackle shop that takes pride in caring for the needs of passionate fishers -- B&M Bait and Tackle on A1A -- is your choice for Jacksonville’s best bait and tackle shop.

In addition to carrying some of the best bait you can find, it offers deals on rods, including ones that are custom. Need something checked on your personal rod? Bring it in. They’re happy to look at it.

“We are passionate fisherman like yourself, and can’t wait to help you make your next catch a great one,” the bait shop says on its Facebook page.

It’s definitely your first stop before a day on the water, especially if you’re heading out near the Mayport boat ramp!

