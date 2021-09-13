Partly Cloudy icon
Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best boutique: Lilly Grace Fashion

News4Jax.com staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you someone who shops local? Lilly Grace Fashion in San Marco is your choice for Jacksonville’s best boutique.

It’s true -- you always dress the best when you find clothing with a fit that’s on point. And that’s the case here.

This boutique boasts apparel from the leading edge of women’s fashion, and people who see you will be taking notice!

It’s sure to become one of your favorite spots. Head to Lilly Grace’s website for a closer look at the new arrivals and sales.

Runner up: 2) Ysyntricity

