Jacksonville’s best haunted house: Daniels Dungeon of Haunted Horrors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They go above and beyond every year and apparently made a good impression on those scaredy-cats that dare enter Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors.

The attraction is your choice in 2021 for Jacksonville’s best haunted house!

It all started when one Jacksonville family built an entire haunted house in their backyard. We’re talking bags of bones, bloody rooms, scary clowns, chainsaws -- the list goes on and on.

And the best part? It’s free!

The house, located off of Blanding Boulevard, is hands-down the best scare in the area.

The about me section for the attraction states: “We will not be responsible for: crying kids, nightmares, pants wetting, etc. This is a free haunted house however, we do accept donations. Tag #danielsdungeon in your photos and videos for a chance to be shared on our page. Scare ya later!”

There will be candy and photo opportunities.

Click here for updates and more information. The address is: 2189 George Wythe Rd, Orange Park, FL 32073.

Runners up: 2) 13th Floor 3) Warehouse 31 Unleashed