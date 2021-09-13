Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – It’s about that time: Fall!

Do you know what Jacksonville loves to do during the fall? Attend Beaches Oktoberfest, the 2021 JaxBest winner for Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest.

The two-day festival in Jacksonville Beach features live music, vendors, games, beverages and more.

Launched in 2014, Beaches Oktoberfest calls itself Florida’s largest Oktoberfest. Not to mention, general admission to the event is FREE.

Don’t get too excited just yet. Beaches Oktoberfest hasn’t released any dates and it is unclear if it will be held this year.

Check the event’s website for more information.

Runners up: 1) German Schnitzel Haus 2) Wicked Barley Oktoberfest