Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a back-to-back-to-back winner! Southern Dessert Plate is your pick for the third year in a row as Jacksonville’s best sweet shop.

You must really, really, really like it. The dessert shop in the Fairfax neighborhood first opened its doors in March 2019. Ever since then, it’s been your top choice to satisfy a sweet tooth!

Need a cake? Southern Dessert Plate has a specialty cake for any occasion! They’re also baking up individual bite-sized desserts, as well as specialty cookies, tarts and pastries.

Pay the shop a visit on St. Johns Avenue and head to its website to take a closer look at the sweets!

Runners up: 2) Cookie and Crème Jax Beach 3) Sweet Pete’s Candy