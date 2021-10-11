Jacksonville’s best barbecue: Fae’s BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A familiar face has returned as the winner of Jacksonville’s best barbecue.

For the second time, you’ve chosen Fae’s BBQ, which makes its way around the River City in a food truck, as your favorite spot for some slow-and-low.

The business is named after Carolyn Fae Lucas -- a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. From her younger years onward, she prepared meals for her brothers and sisters every day.

Later on, she began catering -- delivering meals to family and friends who were elderly or sick. Her Sunday dinners were said to be legendary!

The business says Fae leaves behind a “legacy of love, diligence, dedication, tenacity, passion, faithfulness and some pretty good recipes!”

Head to Fae’s website for a look at the menu.

Runners up: 2) Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ 3) The Bearded Pig