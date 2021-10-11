Jacksonville’s best kid’s attraction: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is preparing to host its annual Spooktacular event with new guidelines and protocols for the safety of guests, staff, volunteers, and animals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s much to see and much to do at the Jacksonville Zoo, which is probably why it’s found its way onto JaxBest on more than one occasion.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was also your choice this year for Jacksonville’s best animal encounter.

As of writing, Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s nearly time for Spooktacular -- a beloved annual tradition and a great event for the kids at the Zoo! From 6-10 p.m. on Oct 15-17 and the 22-31, guests are encouraged to dress up in family-friendly costumes, and Spooktacular features activities for all ages from trick-or-treating to “scare zones.”

Apart from that, year-round you’ll find more than 2,000 animals that occupy the 115 acres of the Zoo and Gardens. Just a few of the exhibits include the African Forest, River Valley Aviary, Giraffe Overlook and Land of the Tiger.

Explore everything the Zoo has to offer on its website and take a look at the event calendar to plan your visit!

Runners up: 2) Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary 3) Greenhouse Playhouse