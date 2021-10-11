Jacksonville’s best local band: Last 2 Leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time, you picked Last 2 Leave as Jacksonville’s best local band!

If you’re planning an unforgettable party and you need an unbelievable band, look no further. These six talented artists have it all.

Last 2 Leave is a popular wedding and event band in Northeast Florida. The band is known for a variety of different styles.

“We’ve got you covered from a modern dinner set to the cool stuff that’s on the radio right now,” the website said. “And there’s a lot of them (Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Jason Derulo, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Jonas Bro’s, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendez, The Weekend, Maroon 5, Beyoncé).”



Runners up: 2) Mandalla Music 3) Julia Gulia