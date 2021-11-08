52º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JaxBest, Nights of lights
St. Augustine Nights of Lights returns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights is the JaxBest choice for best holiday event!

The city of St. Augustine will turn into a dazzling holiday display on Nov. 20, and stay lit until Jan. 31, 2022.

More than 3 million lights will be strung on every corner of the historic district for two months.

There will be trolley rides, caroling and smaller events to get you into the holiday spirit.

Click here for more information.

Runners up: 2) Deck the Chairs 3) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email