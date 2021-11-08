Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights is the JaxBest choice for best holiday event!

The city of St. Augustine will turn into a dazzling holiday display on Nov. 20, and stay lit until Jan. 31, 2022.

More than 3 million lights will be strung on every corner of the historic district for two months.

There will be trolley rides, caroling and smaller events to get you into the holiday spirit.

Runners up: 2) Deck the Chairs 3) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade