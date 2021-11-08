Jacksonville’s best lights display: Girvin Road lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pack the car and head to Girvin Road!

If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some decorations, you’ll want to head toward Girvin Road, the JaxBest choice for the best spot for local holiday lights, for the THIRD year in a row.

The light display is located just West of Neptune Beach in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road.

The entire neighborhood participates and it is free!

Runners up: 2) Deck The Chairs 3) St. Augustine Nights of Lights in the Plaza