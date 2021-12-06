Best local meal prep company: Lean Impact Nutrition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has spoken... again.

Lean Impact Nutrition has been named the JaxBest choice for best local meal prep company for the second year.

The team is dedicated to delivering healthy chef-prepared meals in the Jacksonville area.

Each week, the website uploads a new meal prep based on personal experience, family recipes and customer feedback.

You can customize your perfectly portioned meal by choosing protein, carbohydrate, and vegetable size.

“We are the solution you are looking for to give you back your time, save you money, and while providing you chef prepared gourmet meals without high-end restaurant prices,” the website said.

Ready to order a restaurant-quality meal without paying restaurant prices? Head to Lean Impact’s website to take a look at the menu and order online!

Runners up: 2) Fit Meals 3) Kathy’s Table