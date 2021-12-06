58º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Jax Best

Best local meal prep company: Lean Impact Nutrition

Eat well and stay fit!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JaxBest
Instagram: Lean Impact Nutrition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has spoken... again.

Lean Impact Nutrition has been named the JaxBest choice for best local meal prep company for the second year.

The team is dedicated to delivering healthy chef-prepared meals in the Jacksonville area.

Each week, the website uploads a new meal prep based on personal experience, family recipes and customer feedback.

You can customize your perfectly portioned meal by choosing protein, carbohydrate, and vegetable size.

“We are the solution you are looking for to give you back your time, save you money, and while providing you chef prepared gourmet meals without high-end restaurant prices,” the website said.

Ready to order a restaurant-quality meal without paying restaurant prices? Head to Lean Impact’s website to take a look at the menu and order online!

Runners up: 2) Fit Meals 3) Kathy’s Table

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email