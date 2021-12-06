Jacksonville’s best yoga studio: Rebel Studio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Once again -- Rebel Studio is your pick Jacksonville’s best yoga studio.

Located in Fruit Cove, this studio is likely a favorite because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.

At Rebel Studio, you’ll have your choice of a range of workouts, from barre to cycling to yoga. And there are a wide range of classes, so you can find one best suited to your individual goals and needs.

But don’t take our word for it – see what customers are saying. “I have been with the studio almost 6 years. Friendly and welcoming, and wow, so many different classes!” one reviewer said. “Nice, clean facilities, great teachers and I see happy students every time I go,” another said.

You can learn more about Rebel Studio by visiting its website.