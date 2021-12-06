58º
Want to try Jacksonville’s best pizza? Check out Joseph’s Pizza

It’s Jacksonville’s oldest pizzeria, serving Duval for over 60 years

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a family-owned restaurant that has served the Jacksonville community for over 60 years. Joseph’s Pizza has been named your 2021 choice for Jacksonville’s best pizza.

The pizzeria has been turning out pizza and other traditional fares since 1956.

This would make Joseph’s Pizza Jacksonville’s oldest pizzeria. Now it may be “old,” but they’ve still got it.

You can expect delicious menu items such as wings, fried calamari, soups, salads, pasta, sandwiches, desserts, and of course -- freshly baked pizza!

There are two locations you can visit: Atlantic Beach and Northside. The original Joseph’s Pizza location is located on 7316 North Main Street.

Click here for more information on Joseph’s pizza.

Runners up: 2) Carmines Pie House 3) V Pizza

