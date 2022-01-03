Best burger: Gas Full Service Restaurant

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Have you ever had a FRIED burger? If so, perhaps you’ve tried the jalapeno popper burger from Gas Full Service, which is your favorite spot for a burger.

And yes, it’s HOT and cheesy. This wild burger was enough to get the attention of the Food Network!

But if that’s not your thing, there’s plenty more, including the bunless burger benedict, mushroom swiss, black and blue bacon -- and the half tank burger to name a few.

Your welcome for warming up your taste buds. Head to Gas’ website to take a closer look!

