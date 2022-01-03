Best chocolate shop: Sweet Pete’s Candy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To find your choice this year for the best chocolate shop -- you’ll have to travel to the heart of Downtown Jacksonville, where you’ll find the well-known Sweet Pete’s Candy.

Candy (particularly chocolate) is welcome any time of year, and Sweet Pete’s variety ensures there’s something you can get that special someone for any time of year, even if it’s for yourself!

Maybe you want someone to treat themselves? That’s why there’s gift cards.

And it’s more than just a store. Sweet Pete’s also offers hands-on candy classes, hosts parties and you can even visit the factory and watch as they make your favorite treats.

Head to its website to book a tour, grab some merchandise and, of course, shop for some candy.

Runners up:

2) Peterbrooke Chocolatier 3) Heavenly Chocolate Creations