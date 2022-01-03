71º
Best jewelry store: Kingsley Jewelry

kingsleyjewelry.com

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Returning again as your top pick for the Jacksonville area’s best jewelry is Kingsley Jewelry in Orange Park.

Kingsley Jewelry, which has been around since 1982, can customize any piece of jewelry to fit your style and taste, backed with unmatched service and quality.

The store offers restoration of any jewelry and estate pieces, such as vases, silver and gold bowls, picture frames and rings.

Purchasing a ring? You can pick a diamond and build your own on the store’s website. All diamonds are certified!

