Jacksonville’s best gallery: Studio Zsa Zsa Lapree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice for this year’s best gallery is Studio Zsa Zsa Lapree in Downtown Jacksonville.

The studio in Springfield located at 2525 North Main Street opened its doors in November. Giandra Shepard, the owner, previously had a location on East Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville from 2016 to 2018.

“What inspired me to open an art gallery is that I’ve always been an art collector, and I have always had a great love for the arts in all mediums,” Shepard told us.

Her art gallery showcases the up-and-coming artists and specializes in Black art.

“I welcome all artists of all races to be a part of my gallery, but I wanted to create a space especially for Black artists to showcase and sell their art work,” she explained.

Shepard frequently posts on social media -- check out her Instagram page!

Runners up:

2) The Art Center Cooperative 3) Word Revolt art gallery