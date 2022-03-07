75º
Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: Fresh Prints Pet Resort and Day Lodge

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Fresh Prints Pet Resort and Day Lodge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pet boarding? More like doggie vacation!

Fresh Prints Pet Resort and Day Lodge has been named Jacksonville’s best pet boarding in 2022. The resort is located in Jacksonville and has a 5 star Google rating for pet grooming and pet boarding services. Fresh Prints has been family-owned and operated since 1997.

A second Fresh Prints is also located in St. Johns County.

“Owner Steve Cantor has always had a love for animals and provides a loving and caring atmosphere,” the website said. Click here for hours and more information.

Runners up:

2) Coastal Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort 3) Luba’s Pet Studio

