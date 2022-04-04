Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no longer a secret, and it hasn’t been for a really long time. Your choice for Jacksonville’s best biscuit is Maple Street Biscuit Company. Again.

We’re pretty sure you’ve already been, but if for some reason you haven’t, with locations stretching from Fleming Island to Julington Creek to Jacksonville Beach -- chances are there’s one nearby!

The biscuits are made fresh every day -- and throughout the day, with artisan flour and real butter. But that’s just part of it. Both the sausage gravy and the shiitake mushroom gravy are made from scratch, and the jams and jellies are all house-made, too.

It’s comfort food with a modern twist! Take a look at its menu online and find the location nearest you.

Runners up:

2) Bacon in the Sun Café 3) Country Cabin Restaurant