Jacksonville’s best brunch: Grumpy’s Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A three-peat winner!

Jacksonville has voted Grumpy’s Restaurant as Jacksonville’s best brunch -- again!

If you’re feeling grumpy, or hangry, this is the top spot that will fill you up and leave you satisfied during both breakfast and lunch!

Grumpy’s Restaurant is traditional Americana and serves a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, freshly squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

The family-owned and operated restaurant is so popular that it keeps expanding! It currently has locations in St. Johns, Middleburg, Yulee and of course the original in Orange Park.

Planning an event or party? Grumpy’s has you covered! Head to the website for a closer look at the menu!

Runners up:

1) Uptown Kitchen & Bar 2) Wicked Batter Cafe